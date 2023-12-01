Persimmon Homes gives £5,000 donation to Northamptonshire Health Charity

On the 1st November 2023, Northamptonshire Health Charity secured a £5,000 donation from a national housebuilder, which will help them to create an outdoor space at one of the facilities they support.

The charity, which supports local NHS hospitals and community healthcare services across Northamptonshire, received the funding from Persimmon Homes Midlands as part of its Community Champions initiative.

As the registered charity for Northampton General Hospital, Kettering General Hospital and the Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, their mission is to make things better for patients, their families and staff by providing funding for equipment, research, training and all of those extras that help to comfort people when in they are in hospital.

The donation from Persimmon Homes will go towards creating an outdoor space at The Squirrels in Rushden, a short break facility for children with disabilities who also have a diagnosis of complex health needs. The funding will help to create an all-weather, wheelchair-accessible, garden where the children can plant flowers in raised flower beds and enjoy time outside.

Christina Kelly, Charity Grants and Liaison at Northamptonshire Health Charity said: “We are delighted to accept this generous donation from Persimmon Homes. It will help improve an existing and much-needed outdoor space for patients at the Squirrels facility.

"We know that accessing green space, fresh air, and natural environmental stimulations can have a significant and positive impact on our mental health and wellbeing, particularly for children, so we are hugely grateful for this support. Thank you!”

Claire Dearsley, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in. We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local charities and community groups to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them.”

“It’s an honour to be able to offer this £5,000 donation to Northamptonshire Health Charity to help them create a wonderful outdoor space.”

To find out more about Northamptonshire Health Charity and to make a donation, please visit: https://northamptonshirehealthcharity.co.uk/.