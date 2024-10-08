People with dementia at Northampton General Hospital benefit from Freemason's Grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At least 450 patients with dementia admitted to the Dementia and Frailty wards at Northampton General Hospital (NGH), quite possibly many more, will receive help and support from a dedicated professional thanks to a grant from Northamptonshire & Huntingdonshire Freemasons to the Northamptonshire Carers charity.

The £57,000 grant will directly support the patient with dementia and their carers, as well as other family members and ward staff, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to increase their ability to look after the person with dementia independently. Providing a wraparound service means that patients and carers have access to help at every step of the journey.

The funding will make a significant difference in the lives of people with dementia, as well as carers and families, by providing specialised assistance through a dedicated Dementia Wellbeing Activity Co-Ordinator and volunteers with lived experience of dementia, who will be primarily based on the NGH dementia wards. These practitioners will also liaise with teams in A&E to assist in targeting those most at risk to directly support on the wards and then again when discharged to help enable a smooth transition back home.

Based on a review of the refreshed Integrated Care Northamptonshire Dementia Strategy (2024-2026), it is stated that 25 per cent of acute hospital beds nationally are occupied by people living with dementia (UK Dementia Facts - Alzheimer's Society, 2023).

Freemasons meeting patients and staff at Northampton General Hospital

In Northamptonshire, it is estimated that there were 8,590 people living with dementia in 2022. At the time of reporting, 5,306 people had received a diagnosis of dementia (61.8 per cent of the estimated total), indicating that approximately 3,284 people (38.2 per cent) remain undiagnosed and potentially not receiving the support they require. Often, when someone is admitted to a hospital, who is frail and is presenting with memory or cognitive impairments, this can trigger a diagnosis for dementia. Data also indicates 35 per cent of patients previously admitted for assessment or ward stays do not have a consistent carer. The Dementia Wellbeing Activity Co-Ordinator will receive referrals from admissions staff to particularly focus attention on these patients as well.

The grant from Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire Freemasons comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families and friends, from across England and Wales.

Northamptonshire Carers Chief Executive, Mark Major said:

“We’re very grateful to Northamptonshire & Huntingdonshire Freemasons for their generous grant. Through the learning we gained from a very successful six month pilot, we’re able to target this grant funded project to those in the greatest need and achieve the best possible outcomes. Over the longer term there’ll be far better help for families affected by dementia in the county.”

Deputy Head of Northamptonshire Freemasons, Tim Almond said:

“I’m really pleased we’ve been able to help Northamptonshire Carers with this excellent project. Being admitted to Hospital for someone with dementia can be overwhelming and confusing, causing anxiety for both the patient and their carer. It’s hugely important for the families and for hospital staff that this vital work is supported.”

If you would like to find out a little more about Freemasonry in Northampton please e-mail [email protected] or visit www.northants-huntsmasons.org.uk