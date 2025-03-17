Patient “forever thankful” after OCT scan saves his sight

An independent opticians in Wellingborough was recently able to help save a patient’s eyesight using an advanced piece of technology during a routine eye examination.

Mr Looker, a long-standing patient at Halsey Opticians, attended an eye examination after he had been suffering severe headaches since the previous August and was referred by his GP to the opticians in November.

During the course of the eye examination, optometrist Andrew Croxford suggested that Mr Looker should have an OCT scan, to provide a much more comprehensive view of his eyes and gain a better understanding of his eye health. It was from this scan that Andrew was able to detect a reduction in the retinal nerve fibre layer, particularly in his right eye.

The Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) technology used is a state-of-the-art eye scanning technology that uses light waves to capture highly detailed, cross-sectional images of the retina and optic nerve. This non-invasive imaging technique allows optometrists to see beneath the surface of the eye, helping to detect and monitor serious eye conditions at an early stage.

Mr Looker at Halsey Opticians.

Director at Halsey Opticians, Michaela Mayes, commented: “At Halsey Opticians we have always pushed the boundaries of clinical excellence and are proud to offer a cutting-edge technology which is already helping us to detect sight threatening conditions that may have otherwise been missed.”

Following the OCT scan, Andrew referred Mr Looker to Kettering General Hospital where it was determined that the cause was a possible blood clot at the back of the eye. Mr Looker remained at the hospital for five days with ongoing treatment including injections and eye drops.

Speaking on the swiftness of the optical team’s care, Mr Looker said: “I will be forever thankful to Andrew and the Halsey Opticians team regarding my recent eye test and OCT scan.

“It is so important for both your eyesight and general health to have an OCT scan as part of your regular eye test.”

(L-R) Andrew Croxford with Mr Looker in the testing room at Halsey Opticians.

Halsey Opticians, situated on Sheep Street in Wellingborough, have been serving the eyes of the Wellingborough community since 1988. Over the years, Halsey Opticians has established itself as a trusted practice that pays due care and diligence to each individual patient that walks through their doors, forming strong relationships with their patients as well as the wider community.

Andrew added: “The OCT scan truly was key in signalling that something wasn’t quite right and reinforcing the urgency needed to refer Mr Looker for treatment. Had we not caught this when we did or had it been overlooked, the treatment might not have been as effective and there could have been a significant loss of vision.

“While these situations don’t arise often, when they do, early detection is crucial and that’s what makes the OCT scan so important. If you have any concerns surrounding your vision or eye health, contact your local optometrist for advice.”