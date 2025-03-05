Oundle doctor appointed to Parliamentary Board

Today Dr Naomi Murphy, one of the UK’s leading clinical and forensic psychologists, announces her appointment to the Advisory Board of the All-Parliamentary Group for Restorative Justice (APPG).

Commenting on her appointment, Dr Murphy, founder and clinical consultant psychologist at Octopus Psychology, said: “I am delighted to have been chosen to serve on the Advisory Board of The Restorative Justice All-Parliamentary Group. Since 2022 I have run my own private practice, Octopus Psychology, from Oundle in Northampton. I bring to the table my in-depth understanding of males that committed acts of murder and/or rape, and other crimes of hate, as well as extensive knowledge of psychopathy from my 20 years working in high-security prisons.

“Collaborating with parliamentarians across party lines, we look at how restorative principles can support not only the criminal justice environment but also bring healing in both the education and health sectors too.”

Dr Naomi Muprhy

Dr Murphy’s prominent media career as a TV psychologist helps bring a message of healing to an audience of millions. Naomi was born in Doncaster and lived throughout Yorkshire for most of her life. She was brought up within a military family and her parents still live in Yorkshire.

Chair of The Advisory Board for the APPG, James Simon, said: “The APPG for Restorative Justice's commitment to exploring the transformative potential of restorative justice in our health sector is a crucial advancement. By focusing on areas such as forensic mental health and addressing patient safety incidents, we are taking significant steps toward a more compassionate and accountable system.

“With Naomi's invaluable expertise and wealth of experience on our Advisory Board, we can ensure that our briefings to the APPG and wider government are not only compelling but rooted in evidence. Her active involvement will elevate this initiative on the political agenda, positioning it at the forefront of a pivotal campaign aimed at redefining justice in the UK.”

The Restorative Justice All-Party Parliamentary Group, chaired by Gavin Robinson MP, is attended by members of Parliament from both Houses and five political parties. Supported by leading Restorative Justice groups in the UK and chaired by Mr Simon, CEO of the Restorative Justice Council, the APPG Advisory Board provides strategic counsel, support, and contributions to its running costs. Formed in April 2021, the APPG aims to foster cross-party discussions on Restorative Justice, raise its profile in Parliament, and facilitate policy discussions and consultations.

For more information on Dr Naomi Murphy, please visit octopuspsychology.com