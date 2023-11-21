Oundle-based woman shortlisted for national campaigning award – for men and boys

One of the UK’s leading clinical psychologists, Oundle-based Dr Naomi Murphy, has been shortlisted for a major award by a leading UK charity.

The Men and Boys Coalition is a UK umbrella organisation. It comprises more than 100 leading practitioners, academics, charities and advocates whose work is dedicated the wellbeing of men and boys.

Dr Murphy, who has spent much of her career working with men in some of the most challenging prison settings, has long campaigned for more understanding of and support for men facing mental health challenges. Her acclaimed podcast, Locked-up Living, explores the challenges faced by people, most often men, in situations where their freedom is restricted and their mental health is often not sufficiently cared for.

Now she has been recognised for her pioneering work in prisons and elsewhere as she has been shortlisted for the Campaigner of the Year Award which will be presented at the group’s annual conference in Manchester on November 23rd.

Commenting from her private consulting rooms in Oundle, she says:

“Men’s mental welfare, ironically, is too often a Cinderella issue. In society as a whole, men have a higher suicide rate, are more likely to be homeless, are more likely to die in custody, are more likely to be subjected to violence on the streets, and are often the forgotten victims of sexual violence.