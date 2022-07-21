Organ donation from five KGH patients leads to 12 transplants

Kettering General Hospital

Five Kettering General Hospital patients who donated their organs after death have helped to save or transform 12 lives following transplant surgery.

NHS Blood and Transplant and Kettering General Hospital have released the figures to mark the publication of the annual Organ Donation and Transplantation Activity Report covering the period April 2021-March 2022.

KGH’s organ and tissue donation committee chairman Nicola Lee said: “While England now has an opt out system for organ donation it is still very important to make your organ donation wishes known to your family.

“Letting your family know what you want to happen when you die will make it much easier if there comes a time when organ donation is a possibility.

"Families are still asked by medical professionals to agree to your donation wishes.

"If you register your decision and let your family know it makes things clearer and helps to ensure your wishes are carried out.”

KGH’s organ and tissue donation committee works to promote the importance of organ and tissue donation both within the hospital teams and in the local

community.

Nationally the new annual report shows that deceased organ donation in the UK increased by 18 per cent last year.

This marks a continued recovery of organ donation and transplant activity following the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Across the country 1,397 people in total donated their organs after death last year.

There are currently 6,393 people on the active waiting list and a further 3,990 temporarily suspended.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation, at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Organ donation and transplantation is a fundamental part of the NHS work to save lives.

"This is shown by the increase in the number of patients this year receiving transplants and the number of those who are continually registering their decision to be an organ donor.”