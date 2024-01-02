Orchard House Residential Care Home joins forces with Kettering Food Bank to support local community

Orchard House Residential Care Home, a trusted provider of compassionate care for the elderly, is proud to announce its partnership with the Kettering Food Bank.

This collaboration aims to collect provisions and make a positive impact on the lives of those in need within our local community.

Orchard House, nestled in the heart of Barton Seagrave, has been a beacon of care and comfort for over three decades.

Our 33-bed residential care home offers a genuine homely atmosphere, 24-hour care, and easy access to local amenities. We prioritise understanding your preferences and choices in all aspects of your care journey.

Recognising the importance of community support, Orchard House has teamed up with the Kettering Food Bank. Together, we aim to alleviate food insecurity and provide essential supplies to vulnerable individuals and families. By collecting non-perishable food items, toiletries, and other necessities, we hope to make a meaningful difference during these challenging times.

We invite residents, their families, staff, and the wider community to participate in our food drive. Donations can be dropped off at Orchard House Residential Care Home, located at 155 Barton Road, Barton Seagrave, Kettering, NN15 6RT. Let’s come together to ensure that no one goes hungry this winter.

Angela Roughton, Manager of Orchard House Residential Care Home: “Our residents and staff are excited to contribute to this important cause. It’s heart-warming to see our community rally together.”