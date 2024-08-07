Opportunity to join free wellbeing courses

New sessions being offered to help people with their recovery journey

New and exciting mental health, neurodiversity and wellbeing sessions are now available for people to join over the autumn months – and they’re all free!

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Recovery College has launched its new prospectus for the 2024 Autumn term, for people to take positive steps forward on their recovery journey.

Courses are available for over anyone 18 years old who is a current or previous NHFT service user, their family and friends, carers, members of partner organisations, and NHFT staff.

Recovery College NHFT offers a diverse range of adult learning courses on well-being, neurodiversity, mental health, and physical health, as well as workshops on becoming more involved in the community.

Learning topics on offer include managing stress, staying well at work, mindfulness, managing the challenges of autism, depression awareness, supporting loved ones with mental illness, and lots more.

All courses are free – with both in-person and online sessions on offer and, for the Autumn term, will run from September to December 2024.

Nicola Oliver, service manager at Recovery College NHFT, said: “Our courses help people with mental health conditions, or neurodiversity, gain control over some of their symptoms. By learning with, and from, others who have had similar experiences, it provides reassurance that you’re not alone. We want people to enrol with the college, take a look at what courses we offer and register on any they feel would be beneficial. We also welcome them to share the prospectus with family and friends who may also benefit.”

People who have been referred to NHFT by their doctor, but who are currently awaiting treatment, are also encouraged to join the courses.

One Recovery College student said: “I think this is a great resource. I love the ethos of being alongside service users, carers and other staff and learning together.”

If anyone is unable to attend a Recovery College course, that they’ve booked onto, we ask that they inform the college so the place can be freed up for someone else.

Find out what courses are on offer, and other information about how to register and enrol, at www.nhft.nhs.uk/recovery-college or email [email protected] or call 03000 270470 (phone lines are open 9am-4.30pm Monday-Friday).