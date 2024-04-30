Open day at KGH Breast Unit for local people
Staff at Kettering General Hospital are promoting breast awareness and educating people on how to look after their breasts by having an open day.
The Breast Care Unit Open Day is being held in the Treatment Centre at Kettering General Hospital from 2pm-6pm on Saturday, May 18. The first hour (2-3pm) is focussed for people under the age of 35.
The event is aimed at the general public to encourage health promotion and breast awareness. It is also directed at school students towards their PSHE studies; and health care professionals (qualified nurses, student nurses, and medical students) to expand their knowledge base and support patients they care for.
It will provide a wide variety of information about breast awareness, myth-busting, health promotion, and bra-fitting, whilst also allowing the public access to the breast unit.
Consultant Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon, and Breast Service Lead, at Kettering General Hospital, Mr Salam Musa, said: “The day is all about raising public awareness of Kettering Breast Unit and the services that we offer, as well as health promotion.
“It’s also about how we support patients throughout their journey through the Breast Unit, so people can be assured just how much help there is available".
“We will discuss topics such as myths about what causes breast cancer, the services we provide to support people and how people can help themselves through awareness of breast cancer and regular self-examination.”
Michelle Wright,Advanced Surgical Nurse Practitioner and Nursing Lead for Kettering Breast Unit, said: “The aim of the event is to educate the public and staff about their breasts, about family history risks, and to provide a walk through the department to allay fears and concerns if people are referred into the service or due to have a mammogram as part of screening".
“We are including men's breast health and will provide education for the LGBTQ+ community".
“Other attractions will include charity stands, videos showing each stage of a breast appointment, and we will provide a measuring service for bra fitting.
“We are hoping to provide revalidation points for nurses and students at the event and the catering team are providing refreshments and biscuits. Some of our staff and patients are also making cakes especially for the occasion.”
The aim of the Breast Unit tours are to allay fears of the unknown and demystifying what happens in the unit. There will also be question and answer sessions, with any questions posted anonymously in a box, being answered by team members on the half-hour.
Focuses will include:
- Breast awareness and self-examination
- Bra-fitting
- Advice for the LGBTQ+ community regarding breast screening and awareness
- Advice for men regarding breast problems
- Myth-busting and health promotion
- Mini family history risk assessments
- Questions about breasts answered by a breast expert
- Explore the unit and find out what happens in a breast clinic and during mammograms
- Breast charity/information stalls
- Refreshments and goody bags provided
For healthcare professionals there will be the opportunity to obtain a certificate of attendance which can be used as participatory learning hours for revalidation. School students will also receive a certificate of attendance.
There is free car parking check on the Day in Car Park E which is situated at the Rothwell Road railway bridge entrance (entrance 4) to the hospital site and is the first available parking on the left. http://www.kgh.nhs.uk/getting-here/ The barriers will be placed on automatic open to allow visitors to attend. When leaving visitors need to press the intercom to be manually exited. Blue badge visitors can use the Pay & Display in front of the Treatment centre. The badge needs to be clearly displayed for free parking, and can be used in any marked or unmarked bays located in treatment centre P&D.