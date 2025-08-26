Online KGH app will mean instant access to maternity records for expectant families

Midwives will be updating Badger Notes and using them to communicate with families.

Expectant families in North Northamptonshire will soon have instant access to their pregnancy records and care plans via an online app.

From Tuesday, September 2, Kettering General Hospital is launching a secure and user-friendly app called Badger Notes.

The app helps parents-to-be to stay informed and involved throughout their maternity journey.

It makes it easier to view appointments, receive updates, and to communicate with their care team throughout pregnancy and beyond.

Head of Midwifery at Kettering General Hospital, Kerry Williams, said: “As a midwife, I know how important it is for families to feel informed, supported, and connected throughout their pregnancy journey.

“The introduction of the Badger Notes platform is a big step forward. It means parents can access their notes anytime, see real-time updates from their care team, and feel more in control of their care.

“It’s about making the experience more personal, more responsive, and ultimately more reassuring for every family we support.”

From Tuesday September 2, all new maternity bookings at KGH will be managed through Badger Notes.

Expectant parents will be able to download the Badger Notes App before their first midwife or GP appointment. Those already under maternity care will also be invited to use the app, although paper records will remain in use for a short transition period.

The new system offers a wide range of benefits, including:

24/7 access to pregnancy records via smartphone, tablet, or PC

Real-time updates from the care team

The ability to log key pregnancy events and preferences

Access to personalised care plans and trusted maternity information

A secure, centralised record that reduces duplication and paperwork

Information captured by healthcare professionals will now be stored in one secure place, improving communication and ensuring that maternity teams always have access to the most up-to-date information.

To ensure everyone can benefit from the new improved digital system, we offer a support scheme for families who may not have access to mobile data.

Through this scheme, families can receive a free SIM card that includes data, calls, and texts, helping them stay connected and access the internet to use the Badger Notes app with ease.

For more information about Badger Notes and how to download the app, please visit our website

Northampton General Hospital is aiming to introduce Badger Notes for patients in the rest of the county by the end of the year.