One of our extraordinary Cranford WI Members - by Jenny Potter

You have all heard the sayings “to hide one’s light under a bushel” and “You are a dark horse”. Well Cranford WI has a person in their midst who certainly fits that bill.

In November 2018, this lady was recommended by a Court of Assistants to be a Yeoman and member of the Worshipful Society of Apothecaries and 4 years later, actually on March 4th , was given the Freedom of the City of London.

I am actually talking about Huda.

Dr Huda Taha is a consultant HIV Physician based at the Integrated Community Services City of Coventry. She is also a member of the Royal Society of Medicine’s Sexuality and Sexual health Council.

Dr Huda Taha with her Award

On May 11th 2018, 70 invited guests gathered in the historic Apothecaries Hall in Black Friars in London to hear four prestigious speakers, debate about “The end of HIV’. Huda was one of those prestigious speakers and as a result was recommended to the membership of The Worshipful Society of the Art and Mystery of Apothecaries of the City of London which she entered in November 2018 and subsequently this March was given The Freedom of the City Of London.

We are all very proud of Huda and look forward to hearing about the century’s old tradition of walking your sheep across London Bridge. I believe this will take place on Sunday 29th September on Southwark Bridge

Jenny Potter – Cranford WI