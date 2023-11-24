Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A nurse from Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said it was a “great honour and privilege” to attend a special reception at Buckingham Palace celebrating the King’s 75th birthday.

Maria Kriss Uy, who works as a staff nurse at NHFT's Danetre Hospital in Daventry, was one of the lucky guests invited to a reception on 14 November 2023 hosted by King Charles III and celebrating the contribution of NHS nurses and midwives.

The event was also celebrating 75 years since the NHS was founded in 1948.

Nurse Maria Kriss Uy meeting King Charles at his 75th birthday reception

Maria, pictured outside of Buckingham Palace, said: “It was my great honour and privilege to have met His Majesty, King Charles III as part of the celebrations for the King's 75th birthday and the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

"When we went inside the Palace, it was amazing and felt surreal. When our badges were given, names and the Trust we are representing were written, I had the green badge which indicates that I am grouped to those people who will meet the Nurse Maria Kriss Uy meeting King Charles III at the King's birthday reception 2023King first-hand before he goes to the crowd – how amazing was that!

“His Majesty arrived with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and directly went to our group. We talked about where I am working and what our responsibilities are. They offered us some canapés and drinks all throughout the reception.