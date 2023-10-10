Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David and Mary have been tremendous supporters of St John as well as a wide variety of charitable causes within the county.

David is a former Lord Lieutenant for Northamptonshire until 2020 and has close connections with St John. He was formerly Chair of the County Priory Group in Hertfordshire and has served on the Northamptonshire Priory Group for many years.

The generosity of major donors makes a huge difference to St John Ambulance, with local communities, patients, volunteers and the environment benefiting from the investment they make in its lifesaving work. In August 2022, the Medlock Charitable Trust pledged to match the fundraising efforts of St John and communities across England, of up to £1 million, enabling our charity to purchase greener, cleaner, more efficient emergency vehicles, over three years. The matched funding incentive helped to endorse local and national fundraising across the country and, in total, St John raised nearly £130,000 towards the electric cars.

Northamptonshire's new Kia e-niro

St John’s investment in electric vehicles is part of our ongoing Environment and Sustainability Programme. As a charity, we are committed to protecting human health and the environment within our operations, buildings, management of our people, and relationships with external organisations and associates.

Initial plans in St John Ambulance’s 10-year fleet strategy include the purchase of 12 electric cars and 15 community support units, plus the replacement of ageing ambulances with state-of-the-art new vehicles.

As a charity conscious of our impact on the environment, St John is looking at alternatives to petrol and diesel, and how our carbon footprint can be reduced. With the disposal of old diesel vehicles and replacing them with new greener alternatives, St John is on the road to achieving its sustainability goals.