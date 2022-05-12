A total of 16 international nurses have been welcomed to a healthcare foundation trust in Northamptonshire during the last year.

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has worked in collaboration with Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals to welcome nurses from India, the Philippines and Zimbabwe.

The international recruitment programme aims to recruit nurses who are already qualified in their country of origin, many of whom already have years of nursing experience in their home country.

Upon arrival in England, nurses are met at the airport, supported initially with housing, they are assisted in setting up bank accounts and getting to know the area.

Each nurse completes six to eight weeks of Objective Structured Clinical Exam (OSCE) training before sitting their final OSCE exam, which, upon passing, enables nurses to start working on a ward.

Linda Chibuzer director of Nursing, Allied Health Professionals and Quality at NHFT said: “I am delighted to welcome our international nurses to teamNHFT and would like to thank each one of them for the difference they make each day to their patients.

“I would also like to thank all our NHFT colleagues who are working with our international nurses and welcomed them to teamNHFT.

“International nurses often bring with them a wealth of learning from other countries and this experience helps us to share learning with colleagues and to continue to deliver excellent patient care, ensuring that patients and their families have a good experience in our care.

“I would also like to thank the team behind the programme who have supported our new colleagues, made them feel welcome, helped with housing and familiarisation and enabled the programme to be a success.”

Isebrook Community Hospital, in Wellingborough, was the first area in NHFT to welcome international nurses.

By the end of March 2022, 16 adult nurses had landed in the UK, with thirteen nurses having completed their training, all of whom are now working in community hospitals and palliative care teams.

Ten nurses have successfully passed the OSCE Exam so far.