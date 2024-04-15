Northamptonshire residents complete ultra marathon for MND

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Laura and Phil walked 50km along the Thames Path from Windsor on Saturday 6th April in memory of Laura’s late mother, Margaret, who passed away in December after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND). By the time of her diagnosis in October 2023, she was already in the advanced stages of the disease, having undergone a number of medical tests and screenings in the preceding year.

Margaret’s experiences resolved Laura and Phil to fundraise for the MND Association, a charity which researches into the disease with the aim of one day finding a cure, while also supporting sufferers and their families.

Laura and Phil have received widespread support from across the Encon Group and the construction industry, with colleagues and customers donating to their Just Giving page and buying raffle tickets to support their fundraising efforts.

Laura and Phil after finishing the Easter 50 Ultra Challenge

Laura comments: “I’d always had the urge to run a marathon but I was told by my cardiologist that this wouldn’t be possible. Instead, I searched online and found Ultra Challenge and we were very appreciative of the sponsorship support from suppliers and customers. With the help of the Encon’s Northampton sales team, we then held a raffle at Christmas with prizes donated by local businesses, suppliers, customers, family members and the sales team which boosted our fundraising immensely. I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved, and we wouldn’t have been able to do this without all the support we received.”