Northamptonshire Mind Culture & Engagement Lead conquers Kilimanjaro for Mental Health Awareness

Jess Pullen, Culture and Engagement Lead for Northamptonshire Mind, recently summited Mount Kilimanjaro, raising vital funds and awareness for the charity’s mental health services.

Undertaken as part of the organisation’s 60th Anniversary Campaign, the challenge highlights the critical need for accessible community mental health services amidst rising demand and financial pressures.

Charities across the UK are facing the triple squeeze - increased demand, increased costs and a significant decrease in funding. This means that charities are now relying on personal donations, corporate partnerships and legacies more than ever before. With this in mind, earlier this year, Northamptonshire Mind launched their 60th Anniversary Campaign, a series of fundraising events and a call to action for the community to support the charity as they navigate a difficult financial landscape.

Fundraising challenges like Jess’s eight-day trek are a way for much-needed money and awareness to be raised as well as giving individuals a personal challenge to overcome. Of the mammoth achievement Jess reflected:

"This was by far the hardest challenge I’ve ever undertaken. Summit night was particularly tough - starting at midnight in complete darkness, battling freezing conditions and limited oxygen, and finally reaching the peak just after 8am.

“Knowing I was doing this to support the people who rely on our services is what kept me going through the toughest moments."

A passionate traveller and adventurer, Jess has explored diverse cultures and landscapes worldwide. Her experiences include trekking to Everest Base Camp, a 4,500-mile journey through China, and backpacking across Southeast Asia, Europe, the Americas, and East Africa. These adventures have shaped her resilience, adaptability, and global awareness—skills she now applies in her role at Northamptonshire Mind.

"I’ve always been drawn to challenges that push my limits and help me connect with diverse cultures and landscapes," she said. "Climbing Kilimanjaro was not only a personal goal but also a way to support a cause I deeply believe in. The demand for mental health services is at an all-time high, and I wanted to do something meaningful during our 60th anniversary year to raise both funds and awareness."

Jess raised £1400 for Northamptonshire Mind climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Jess completed the climb in early October and has since raised £1400 which will be used to help deliver mental health services in 7 community hubs across Northamptonshire. Joined by a friend, the pair trekked through lush rainforests, barren deserts, and steep scree slopes before reaching the summit of Uhuru Peak at 5,895 metres.

Northamptonshire Mind CEO, Sarah Hillier said:

“We’re extremely proud of Jess and all the individuals who have taken on a fundraising challenge this year to support our work. From ultra-marathons to 60-mile swims, we’re humbled that so many members of our community have helped us to raise awareness and funds.

“We are a proud member of the Mind Federation but are a locally registered and funded charity, meaning that local fundraising is critically important to us, and we hope that support continues into 2025 and beyond.”

Northamptonshire Mind’s 60th Anniversary Campaign aimed to raise £60,000 to fund essential mental health services. Despite falling short of the target so far, the campaign continues to highlight the challenges mental health charities face nationwide.

Jess hopes her challenge will inspire others to support the campaign. Donations can be made at: https://www.justgiving.com/Campaign/big60.