From humble beginnings as a small voluntary organisation in Northampton, they have grown into an award-winning independent mental health charity operating from six community hubs across the county.

The charity is immensely proud of its enduring commitment to improving health and wellbeing in Northamptonshire.

Sarah Hillier, CEO of Northamptonshire Mind, said: “For six decades we’ve worked tirelessly to reduce stigma and improve mental health support across Northamptonshire.

Illustration of Mind in Northampton 1970

"Much has changed over the last 60 years, but sadly mental health services remain underfunded and over-subscribed.

"Thousands of people across Northamptonshire rely on charitable organisations such as ours to bridge that gap. Our impact, described by our service users as both life changing and lifesaving, is testament to the care and dedication of our incredible staff and volunteers.”

In preparation for their 60th anniversary, Northamptonshire Mind is launching an exciting partnership with Minderful, an innovative mental wellness platform offering coaching, interactive workshops, insights and an award-winning App to create healthier, happier workplaces.

Announcing the launch of the partnership, Sarah Hillier said “We are delighted to be partnering with the experienced and forward-thinking team at Minderful.

Photo of Mind in Northampton 1990

"We will be joining forces to create a network of 60 Minderful companies across the county, with a shared mission of developing a culture of wellbeing and psychological safety right here in Northamptonshire. We hope this network will become an unstoppable force for good across the region.”

Minderful Co-Founder, Dr Nicholas Prior, who brings personal experience with bipolar disorder to his approach, expressed a long-standing admiration for Northamptonshire Mind.

He said, “Our partnership is fuelled by a shared purpose and will enable us to integrate digital innovation with the power of human connection. We are thrilled to join forces to combine resources, expertise and experience.”

To commemorate their 60th year, Northamptonshire Mind has lined up an exciting programme of initiatives and events, set to be revealed in the new year. In the meantime, they are keen to engage with local businesses in several ways:

Become a Minderful Employer – contact Northamptonshire Mind to learn more.

– contact Northamptonshire Mind to learn more. Become a Corporate Partner – sponsor an event or nominate Northamptonshire Mind as your charity of the year.

– sponsor an event or nominate Northamptonshire Mind as your charity of the year. Make a Corporate Donation to Northamptonshire Mind or have one of their collection tins at your business.

to Northamptonshire Mind or have one of their collection tins at your business. Team Volunteering – Bring your team together to volunteer with Northamptonshire Mind, support them with a community event, or take on a group fundraising challenge in aid of Northamptonshire Mind.