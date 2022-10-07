Northamptonshire classic car judge back behind the wheel after sight-saving surgery

A judge of classic car competitions is back behind the wheel after receiving sight-saving treatment at a Northampton clinic.

Andy Holyoak, 69, from Wilbarston, is the proud owner of two eye-catching Triumphs TRs and is the director of the East Midlands TR Register.

He restores classic Triumphs and MGs and regularly appraises some of the country’s finest old cars at popular events - but deteriorating vision threatened his love of cars and his independence.

Andy Holyoak, 69, from Wilbarston can now take the wheel once again after receiving Glaucoma treatment.

Andy said: “I was getting headaches and my sight wasn’t as good as it was. I put it down to age. You get older and you just think these things happen.”

The 69-year-old was referred to specialist eye-health clinic, Newmedica Northampton, in Moulton Park.

There, specialists confirmed the onset of glaucoma, which can cause irreversible damage to nerve fibres and lead to loss of vision if left untreated.

The clinic did extensive tests on Andy’s eyes and prescribed eyedrops to halt the deterioration of his sight.

Andy is now urging people to make sure they have regular sight tests to ensure that serious eye conditions are spotted as early as possible.

He said: “Glaucoma creeps up on you. That’s the problem. People often don’t realise they have it, and when they do it can be too late. It’s so important to catch it early.”

He added: “You’ve only got one set of eyes and you have to look after them. They enable you to enjoy life. I’ve judged classic cars for years, so my sight is essential for that. I’m looking at the smallest details on some beautifully restored cars.”

Glaucoma, often referred to as ‘the silent thief of sight’ because of its gradual onset, usually occurs when naturally occurring fluid inside the eye does not drain properly, leading to a build-up of pressure.

This can then cause damage to the optic nerve and nerve fibres from the retina, in most cases without any symptoms. Although the condition cannot be reversed, it can be managed – so early detection is key.

Andy, who has had relatives with glaucoma, added: ‘Now that I’m using the eyedrops and they have saved my sight, I’ll be able to see my three grandchildren grow up.

“I’d definitely urge other people to make sure they have regular eye tests.”

According to the NHS, Glaucoma is most common in adults in their 70s and 80s.

Consultant at Newmedica Northampton Mr Muneer Otri said: “Stories like Mr Holyoak’s show the importance of being aware of your sight and seeking help if things aren’t right.

“Everyone’s sight is precious. An eye test every two years should be on everyone’s to-do list because it can, quite literally, save your sight.”

Newmedia Northampton provides laser treatment for glaucoma, comprehensive treatment for dry eye disease, assessment and surgical treatment for cataract as well as YAG laser treatment.

Patients can be referred to the clinic by their optician or GP.

