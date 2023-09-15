Northamptonshire care home welcomes new manager to boost its medical expertise to person-centred care

Watch more videos on Shots!

Meadow View, a branch of Wellbeing Care that prides itself on providing the highest standard of person-centred care for up to 53 people in Wellingborough, has welcomed Dr. Rahees Abdulla Chettintavida as its new care home manager.

Prior to his current role, Rahees spent 12 years as a GP, practising medicine in India and the UAE. He then transitioned into hospital administration, amassing three years of experience in the field before spending a year as an executive director of a home healthcare company.

Upon his arrival in the UK, Rahees was drawn to the world of social care and had a desire to utilise his medical skills in a compassionate setting. Armed with a MBBS degree (the equivalent to a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery in the UK) and a diverse background, Rahees was well prepared for a leadership role in the sector.

Dr. Rahees Abdulla Chettintavida - Meadow View's new manager

Rahees has quickly become an integral part of the team, finding satisfaction in working with the older population. His day-to-day responsibilities include overseeing the nursing and caregiving staff and ensuring the home adheres to the guidelines set by supervisory authorities.

Speaking of his recent appointment at Meadow View, Rahees said: “I have been impressed with the emphasis on both resident and employee welfare. The home has an inclusive environment where everyone is treated with respect and compassion.

“My aim is to maintain the highest quality of service with maximum occupancy and achieve an ‘Outstanding’ rating from the CQC within the next year.”

Originally a private Victorian house, Meadow View has seen numerous refurbishments since being repurposed as a nursing home in 1986. It has been heavily extended in three areas, making it the largest of the three residencies of Wellbeing Care.