Northamptonshire Canine Assisted Therapy Company Awarded Animal Activities License

Animal Focused, a leading provider of canine-assisted therapy services, has been awarded an Animal Activities License by West Northamptonshire Council.

This accreditation marks a milestone for the company, recognising its commitment to upholding the highest standards of animal welfare and professional conduct.

The Animal Activities License, recognises that Animal Focused has met stringent criteria regarding the care, welfare, and management of the dogs involved in their work. This includes comprehensive assessments of the staff qualifications, animal health and welfare protocols, and adherence to relevant regulations and guidelines.

Animal Focused provided trained therapy dogs to support individuals with a wide range of physical, emotional, and cognitive challenges. From assisting children with autism spectrum disorders to providing companionship for elderly residents in care homes, their therapy dogs play a crucial role in enhancing well-being and quality of life for individuals across the region.

Therapy dog, Waffle.

"We are thrilled to receive our Animal Activities License," said Vicky Skinner, founder of Animal Focused. "Animal assisted therapy providers don't technically need a license, but those using animals for education do. As much of our work crosses into education we wanted to demonstrate best practice in our training and welfare and ensure legal compliance."

With the license now in place, Animal Focused looks forward to expanding its offering, including supporting local schools who have their own dogs on site.