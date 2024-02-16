Northampton town centre hotel announces new charity partnership with leading mental health charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire Mind has been chosen as one of two official charity partners by the Northampton Town Centre Hotel.

The hotel is currently undertaking a major investment programme, which will celebrate the rich history of Northampton. Announcing the two-year partnership, Simon Smith, General Manager of the Northampton Town Centre Hotel expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Giving back to our local community is a huge part of who we are. The history and heritage of Northampton will be reflected in the look and feel of the hotel once our extensive renovation is complete. We want to make a difference to the lives of those who live here and contribute positively to society.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith emphasised the importance of supporting local charities, “We are delighted to be supporting Northamptonshire Mind and Cynthia Spencer Hospice as our official charity partners for 2024/25. Both charities are highly regarded locally and support thousands of local families every year. We look forward to working closely with them in the months ahead to help them deliver on their goals to support all those who need their services.”

Northampton Town Hotel and Northamptonshire Mind

The hotel invited local charities to pitch their proposals to a panel of judges in a “Dragon’s Den style” format, outlining how they could work together to form a successful partnership. Carl McGregor, Fundraising Officer for Northamptonshire Mind, described the experience as “incredible” and praised the hotel for its proactive approach to community engagement. He added, “We are both honoured and proud to have been selected as an official charity partner.”

The partnership coincides with Northamptonshire Mind’s 60th anniversary celebrations which are taking place throughout 2024. From humble beginnings as a small voluntary organisation in Northampton, they have grown into an award winning independent mental health charity operating from 6 community hubs across the county.

Northamptonshire Mind CEO Sarah Hillier, remarked, “As we celebrate six decades of impact, we are thrilled to have the Northampton Town Centre Hotel as a dedicated and innovative partner in our journey.”