Northampton parents fundraising to keep their three-year-old son dancing

A Northampton family needs to raise £16,000 by January to take their three-year-old son to Greece for surgery to lengthen his leg muscles and allow him to walk, run and jump like other children of his age.

Alex Botezatu suffered a stroke shortly after birth and has cerebral palsy. He is non-verbal and lives with epilepsy and global development delay. He can stand and take steps, but maintaining a steady walk, running and jumping become more and more difficult as his right leg becomes weaker due to muscle tightness.

Donia Grecu, 31, a warehouse worker who lives with her bricklayer husband Stefan Botezatu, 35 in Northampton said: ‘We have a date booked in January for Alex to have SPML (selective percutaneous myofascial lengthening) surgery in Greece which will cost £16,000, plus travel, accommodation and therapy.’

‘The surgeon lengthens the muscles of the leg through pin holes in the skin. Having this surgery at an early stage can help prevent other conditions developing such as scoliosis and hip dysplasia, so we are keen for Alex to have it as soon as possible. It is not available on the NHS or in the UK privately.’

Alex

‘Alex loves to spend time outside and dancing – he loves the dance class he goes to with other special needs children. Having this operation will allow him to lead a much more active life and do more of the things he loves, as well as preventing more problems developing in his future.’

Alex’s family is being supported by children’s charity Tree of Hope which helps families fundraise for children and teenagers like Alex with healthcare needs which cannot be provided by the NHS and provides charity status to benefit from gift aid, corporate support while also providing donor reassurance.

Tree of Hope CEO Becky Andrew said: ‘We wish Alex and his family all the best with their fundraising activities, we are pleased to be supporting them to give them the support in reaching their fundraising goals.’

To find out more about Alex or to donate, visit https://www.treeofhope.org.uk/ways-to-give/childrens-campaigns/alex-botezatu/