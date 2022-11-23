Northampton 'Miracle Man' injured in DIY horror accident says thanks to Air Ambulance life-savers

‘Miracle Man’ Simon Glover, who survived a horror injury nine years ago, will say a special thanks to the Air Ambulance crew who saved his life at a service in Northampton next month.

Simon cut his throat with an angle grinder doing DIY at home in March 2013 but got life-saving treatment from a critical care crew from Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and was airlifted to hospital for emergency surgery within 30 minutes. He said: “I hate to think what would have happened if I'd travelled by land ambulance.”

He has since raised thousands for the charity, which is staffed by volunteers, and will do a reading at the Air Ambulance Christmas Service at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre that will be held on December 13. The event will include performances from the Northampton Chamber Choir, refreshments, stalls, and readings, as well as time for reflection for loved ones who are no longer here.

'Miracle Man' Simon Glover has raised thousands for the Air Ambulance service since his horrific accident in 2013

Simon, who is still called the ‘Miracle Man’ by family and friends, added: “Telling people about how the Air Ambulance flew me to hospital made me realise what an important part it played in saving my life. If they hadn’t taken me to hospital so quickly in the air ambulance and I had travelled by land ambulance then I hate to think what would have happened.”

He added: “It is important to support this lifesaving service as they receive no Government funding and without their help, I wouldn’t be here today. I now try to do anything I can to give back to the charity, including attending any events they have in my local community.

“The Christmas service is the perfect opportunity for all of us to get involved and support them to ensure that more lifesaving missions like mine are possible. They helped me so greatly on the day of my accident and I am living proof that we never know when we might need them.”

Since the incident, Simon has continued to be involved with various events and has raised a brilliant amount to support the lifesaving service to ensure it remains operational, saving more lives.

Legacy and in-memory manager Chloe Bass added: “We really appreciate the support we receive from the public and local communities, as without them we wouldn’t be able to continue our vital missions. Simon is an inspiration, and we would like to thank him for his continued support and donations. Without people like him, we wouldn’t be able to continue to offer our lifesaving service.”

Tickets for the service are free but the Air Ambulance team asked anyone with queries, requests for reserved seats or accessibility support to email [email protected] .

The Air Ambulance service started in 2003 and now flies two helicopters serving a five counties supported by critical care cars, providign valuable backup for incidents and enabling doctors and paramedics to reach those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. It receives no government or National Lottery funding and relies entirely on donations to raise the £1,700 it needs for each rescue mission.

