Northampton mental health clinic expands to Nigeria with new treatment centre

A Northampton-based mental health provider is going global, with its first international clinic opening in Nigeria this month.

Transforming Mind Solutions, based at Delapré Abbey, will launch the new centre on October 10th to coincide with World Mental Health Day. The clinic specialises in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), a non-invasive treatment for conditions such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, OCD and PTSD.

Richard Williams, CEO of Transforming Mind Solutions, said:

From Northampton, UK to Lagos, Nigeria

“Nigeria deserves access to the same level of mental health innovation that has already helped so many in the UK. Opening on World Mental Health Day symbolises our belief that mental health is a global priority.”

Professor Alex O’Neill-Kerr, Medical Director at Transforming Mind Solutions, added:

“TMS is safe, non-invasive, and supported by evidence. It has helped thousands of patients elsewhere, and we are proud to introduce it to Nigeria.”

The move reflects both rising global demand for mental health care and Northampton’s role in pioneering treatment. Transforming Mind Solutions has been helping local patients from its base at Delapré Abbey and now hopes to replicate that success overseas.