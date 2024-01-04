Northampton doctor awarded MBE in the New Year Honours list for services to health in Ghana
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mr Hicks has been a surgeon since 2000, with the consultant splitting his clinical work between major vascular surgery and day-case surgery.
Since 2011, Mr Hicks has been involved and has led teams of volunteer health professionals to the remote village of Carpenter in Northern Ghana. Mr Hicks has focused on performing hernia operations, delivering life-saving surgery to vulnerable patients across the region. Sadly, the surgery provided by Mr Hicks and his team is not accessible to many patients in Ghana, leaving thousands in desperate need of surgery."
A charity called Hernia International Carpenter was officially formed in 2018 and has recently become a health partner in Ghana. The charity has also played a key role in the opening of the new Leyaata Hospital.
Furthermore, the charity will provide financial assistance, surgical operations, surgical equipment, healthcare facilities, advice, and medical education to the local community.
In their most recent visit in November 2023, Mr Hicks and other health professionals from the Three Shires Hospital were also able to provide clinical training and support the development of various services at the Leyaata Hospital.
Commenting on his award, Mr Hicks said: "I am humbled and honoured to have been awarded an MBE by the King in his New Years Honours list.
“For me, the award is a recognition of the incredible work my colleagues have done supporting medical professionals and communities in Ghana. Without their hard work and dedication, the project would not have been a success. This MBE is as much theirs as it is mine."
Matthew Cook, Executive Director at the Three Shires Hospital said: “The work of Mr Hicks is of vital importance to the local community in Ghana. As a hospital, we know how impactful specialist care and operations like this can be for our patients.
“We would like to send a huge congratulations to Mr Hicks, his hard work along with the support of colleagues from the Three Shires Hospital has made such an amazing difference to the people of Carpenter.
“It is fantastic that he has been recognised by His Majesty the King and we look forward to hearing more about his charitable work overseas.”