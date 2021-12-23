North Northants pubs, restaurants, cafes and takeaways which have recently been given top hygiene scores
No establishments in the north of the county have zero stars from the Food Standards Agency
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to a number of cafes, restaurants and pubs in North Northamptonshire, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Five-star ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Asda customer cafe, Northfield Avenue, Kettering
The Park House Milestone restaurant, at the Park House hotel, Kettering Venture Park
Cafe Amore in Lower Street, Kettering
Starbucks at the westbound services, between junctions 8 & 9 on tha A14, Kettering
Five-star ratings have also been handed to the following pubs, bars or nightclubs:
The Cordwainer, Cedar Road, Kettering
Cuetopia, Montagu Street, Kettering
There have also been two five-star ratings for takeaways:
Jess's Kebabs & Pizza, Market Hill, Rothwell
Kun Yi House, 26 Swinburne Road, Wellingborough
This means that of North Northamptonshire's 249 takeaways with ratings, 172 (69 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.