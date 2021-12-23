North Northants pubs, restaurants, cafes and takeaways which have recently been given top hygiene scores

No establishments in the north of the county have zero stars from the Food Standards Agency

By Neil Burkett
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 12:24 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 12:26 pm
Food Standards Agency inspectors have been visiting the county this month

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to a number of cafes, restaurants and pubs in North Northamptonshire, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Five-star ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Asda customer cafe, Northfield Avenue, Kettering

The Park House Milestone restaurant, at the Park House hotel, Kettering Venture Park

Cafe Amore in Lower Street, Kettering

Starbucks at the westbound services, between junctions 8 & 9 on tha A14, Kettering

Five-star ratings have also been handed to the following pubs, bars or nightclubs:

The Cordwainer, Cedar Road, Kettering

Cuetopia, Montagu Street, Kettering

There have also been two five-star ratings for takeaways:

Jess's Kebabs & Pizza, Market Hill, Rothwell

Kun Yi House, 26 Swinburne Road, Wellingborough

This means that of North Northamptonshire's 249 takeaways with ratings, 172 (69 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

