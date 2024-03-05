Norman the poodle highlights the importance of pets as therapy for care home residents
and live on Freeview channel 276
We all know what the companionship of an animal can have on a person’s health and mental wellbeing.
The residents at Elm Bank are thrilled to have Norman a beloved Pets as Therapy dog visit on a regular basis.
Normans owner, Sandy, has been coming to the home putting smiles on the faces of all the residents for over a month. Sandy has had Norman since he was a puppy, saying, “I remember the time when he was small enough to fit in the palm of my hand”.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "The work Pets as Therapy do is amazing, to see the residents' smile when they see Norman is so rewarding,
"Sandy is a volunteer that takes time out of her own day to come in and make us all happy. We as a home embrace volunteers and Sandy and Norman are a pair that we are very lucky to have”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.
Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.