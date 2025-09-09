Noble Live-In Care brings 24-hour home support to Northamptonshire and East Midlands amid NHS winter pressures

Kirsty Prendiville Lawes, Operations Manager at Noble Live-In Care

Noble Live-In Care, part of CCH Group, the UK’s largest home care provider in the UK, has today announced the expansion of its 24-hour, live-in home care services into Northamptonshire and the wider East Midlands, at a time when local NHS hospitals are preparing for unprecedented strain this coming winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hospitals across the region are grappling with high levels of “bed blocking,” where medically fit patients remain in hospital due to insufficient capacity in residential care homes or limited community care packages.

Recent figures show that in the East Midlands, approximately 17.2% of delayed hospital discharge days are due to waiting for residential or nursing home placements, compared with 23.8% nationally*. These delays come as hospitals face rising seasonal demand, ambulance handover issues, and staff shortages - leaving the system stretched to its limits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By providing round-the-clock, live-in care in patients’ homes, the service offers a practical and compassionate solution. Patients can return to familiar surroundings safely without delay, freeing up critical hospital beds for those in urgent need while supporting recovery, reducing the risks associated with prolonged hospital stays.

Jennifer, Noble Live-In Care Patient

Kirsty Prendiville Lawes, Operations Manager at Noble Live-In Care comments:

“Northamptonshire’s hospitals, like many across the East Midlands, are under enormous pressure this winter due to delays in discharging medically fit patients. Families often face the distress of knowing their loved one is ready to leave hospital, yet cannot return home safely without adequate support. Our live-in care service bridges that gap by ensuring people receive the care they need at home, while helping to relieve the strain on local NHS services.”

When residential care fails to deliver the safe, consistent support families need, live-in care offers a trusted alternative. Recent official analysis notes that the East Midlands has the second-highest number of care homes rated "Inadequate" in England, behind only the South East, and has seen a rise in homes rated "Requires Improvement," indicating ongoing concerns over quality in the residential sector.

Prendiville Lawes adds:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is yet another example of the devastating impact when care becomes impersonal and under-resourced, and it’s happening all across the UK.We can’t keep pushing people into systems that can’t meet their needs. It’s time to prioritise care that is personal, consistent and safe - and live-in care does just that.”

The introduction of Noble’s live-in care service in Northamptonshire and the East Midlands comes at a critical time, with ambulance handover delays in the county described as "the worst they've ever been," with less than half of handovers completed within 30 minutes. By working closely with healthcare professionals, families and local communities, Noble aims to play a key role in reducing delays, improving patient wellbeing, and supporting the resilience of the NHS throughout this winter crisis.

Northamptonshire and the East Midlands is characterised by significant winter pressures, stretched A&E units, and long ambulance delays - making timely discharge essential. Live-in care provides a flexible, immediate alternative to overburdened statutory services by enabling patients to leave hospital safely with a tailored package of care at home. Furthermore, with a concerning number of local care homes rated “Inadequate” or “Requires Improvement,” live-in care in one’s own home offers a higher standard of personalised, safe care without compromising quality.

A Call for Collaborative, Informed Care Planning

Noble Live-In Care is urging NHS Trusts, local authorities and care planners to embed live-in care into assessment pathways, making sure it’s offered fairly and transparently alongside other options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hospitals want patients home safely. Families want care they can trust. Live-in care delivers both,” Prendiville Lawes concludes. “With the pressures our system is facing this winter, we can’t afford to keep ignoring one of the most human, flexible and proven solutions available.”

According to Noble Live-In Care, most older adults want to stay at home for as long as possible. Surveys show that 97% of people prefer to receive care at home, yet more than 400,000 currently live in residential care settings.

“Many families only start looking at options during a crisis,” added Prendiville Lawes, “and many never hear about the full range of care available. Some people may thrive in care homes, but for those who would prefer to stay at home, live-in care offers a real answer to the shortage of care home beds. It is a proven way to provide safe, personalised, round-the-clock support without adding pressure to an already stretched residential sector.”