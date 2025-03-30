NHS TMS Centre closure in Northampton: Transforming Mind Solutions steps in to offer support

By Carole Cook
Contributor
Published 30th Mar 2025, 23:05 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 11:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Patients receiving Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy through the NHS in Northampton are facing an unexpected disruption in their treatment as the Centre for Neuromodulation closes its doors. This closure leaves many individuals without continued access to this life-changing mental health treatment.

As the leading provider of private TMS therapy in Northampton, Transforming Mind Solutions is stepping in to offer immediate support to those affected.

“We understand how crucial continuity of care is for mental health treatments like TMS,” said Richard Williams, Managing Director at Transforming Mind Solutions. “We want to ensure that patients who were receiving NHS-funded TMS are not left without options.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To assist those affected, Transforming Mind Solutions is offering:

NHS TMS ClosureNHS TMS Closure
NHS TMS Closure
  • Fast-track consultations for former NHS TMS patients
  • Flexible payment options to make treatment more accessible
  • A seamless transition plan for those needing continued care

TMS therapy is an innovative, non-invasive treatment for depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions. The closure of the NHS Centre for Neuromodulation means that many individuals may now struggle to access this effective therapy. Transforming Mind Solutions is committed to ensuring they can continue their progress without unnecessary delays.

Located in Northampton, Transforming Mind Solutions provides expert-led TMS therapy with no long waiting lists.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit: www.transformingmindsolutions.com

Email Enquiries: [email protected]

Phone: 01604 621068

Related topics:NorthamptonNHS
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice