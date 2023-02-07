With on-going industrial action, NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board is reassuring patients that the NHS is available for those who need it but is urging the public to support them by choosing the most appropriate healthcare for their needs.

Patients who need urgent medical care should continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases - when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

But the NHS is also asking patients to use services wisely during industrial action and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most.

Industrial action will impact a number of NHS services across Northamptonshire

This includes using 111.nhs.uk as the first port of call for health needs and continuing to only use 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.

When and what services will be impacted?

- Yesterday (February 6): ambulance workers strikes

- February 6/7: nurses strikes

- February 9: physio strikes

It is likely that 999 call handlers will be very busy during industrial action, there will be less ambulances on the road and NHS 111 call centres will have fewer staff so response times across the system are expected to be longer than normal.

During winter, the spread of respiratory illnesses and infections increases, and this can make those who are already vulnerable or those with long term conditions at risk of becoming more seriously unwell and needing hospital care.

Where there is infection or illness within a group, families are asked to consider reducing mixing with those who are most vulnerable to reduce the risk of serious illness.

And patients who are do fall ill are advised to seek advice early by contacting 111.nhs.uk to be assessed and directed to the most appropriate service for their needs.

Hospitals will be open and will still be seeing patients but remain under significant pressure, and those impacted by industrial action will have significantly less staff.

Options available to patients during strike action:

- Patients should continue to call 999 in a medical or mental health emergency – when someone’s life is at risk or in the event of a serious illness or injury.

- Patients with urgent but not life-threatening health concerns.

- Anyone who needs urgent care should use 111.nhs.uk to be assessed and directed to the right care for them. If you do not have internet access or you are contacting 111 about a patient aged 5 or under, please call 111 instead.

- Patients who have an appointment on strike days.

- Everyone who has an appointment should attend as planned, unless your local NHS provider has contacted you to reschedule. If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment.

- GP services will be running as normal on strike days. Please continue to attend scheduled GP appointments as planned.