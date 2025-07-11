New support in Kettering for people living with secondary breast cancer

Leading research and support charity, Breast Cancer Now, is launching a new service in Kettering for people living with incurable secondary breast cancer.

The new ‘Living with Secondary Breast Cancer’ group will bring together people with secondary breast cancer to talk, listen and learn with others who understand the challenges the diagnosis can bring, in a relaxed and supportive environment.

The free monthly group is launching on Wednesday 23rd July and will be held at the Holiday Inn Express Kettering. The group will run at the same location on the fourth Wednesday every month between 11am and 1pm.

Each session will be facilitated by a trained counsellor, and every few months there will be longer sessions offering the chance for attendees to hear from an expert speaker on topics such as treatment side effects, fatigue, and clinical trials.

It’s estimated that over 61,000 people are living with secondary breast cancer (also called metastatic, advanced, or stage 4 cancer) in the UK. The disease occurs when breast cancer cells spread from the breast to other parts of the body, most commonly the bones, liver, lung, or brain. While secondary breast cancer can be treated, it cannot currently be cured.

Aimee Hilton, services coordinator, secondary breast cancer, at Breast Cancer Now, said:

“It’s fantastic to be launching this invaluable support service in Kettering to help reach more people living with secondary breast cancer.

“We understand that living with secondary breast cancer can bring about many uncertainties, and that people can often feel overlooked or forgotten after receiving the devastating diagnosis.

“This new group will provide a safe and welcoming space for people in Kettering to connect with others who understand, and to access vital support and information to help them feel less alone.

“The first meeting will be a coffee morning drop in - a relaxed opportunity to meet the secondary breast care team, the counsellor who will be leading the group, and others who may be thinking about joining.

“If anyone has any questions, please get in touch with us at [email protected] or call 0345 077 1893.”

If you’d like to come along to the group in Kettering, you can register online at breastcancernow.org/living-with-ketteringor call Breast Cancer Now on 0345 077 1893.