After witnessing a medical emergency on holiday, Northampton local resident Toni Titus has gone the extra mile for her community, becoming a volunteer first responder for South Northants community responders (SNCR), with help and support from her full-time employer, Keyline Civils Specialist.

The Community First Responder Scheme supports the busy East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) NHS Trust in delivering life-saving treatment before their arrival, helping people in the local community when they need them most. The organisation operates as a charity, under the governance of EMAS, and comprises a highly trained group of local volunteers, who donate their time to provide this vital service.

A quick first response can make all the difference in an emergency situation, which Toni became all too aware of while on her holidays last year.

Toni Titus took on life-saving work in her local community becoming a first responder.

“I remember the moment vividly,” says Toni. “I was in Jamaica, by the pool, when a man collapsed near to me and started fitting. No one knew what to do and people were panicking – it was an awful situation. He didn’t end up getting any medical help for 30 minutes, which I’ve subsequently learnt can be the difference between life and death.

“I knew from that moment that I wanted to learn how to help people if I was ever in that situation again. And with that knowledge, perhaps I could actively help people in my local community.”

After finding out about her local Community First Responder Scheme, Toni applied online and was successful in the initial interview. It wasn’t long before she was learning the ropes during a three day intensive training course.

Like all Community First Responders, Toni is committed to a minimum of 16 hours of volunteer work a month. To support Toni’s amazing dedication, her employer, Keyline Civils Specialist, provided the funds to purchase the life-saving kit that all first responders are required to carry, including essential equipment oxygen and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

Toni says: “Having my own kit, rather than needing to share, means I can familiarise myself with it and always have it to hand. And it means the charity can put the funds to use in other important ways.”

David Smith, scheme co-ordinator at South Northants Community Responders (SNCR) comments: “Cardiac arrest survival rates are low unless you get to the person quickly, that’s one of the reasons first responders are vital. This year alone, our first responders have attended hundreds of people in the local community already.

“We’re impressed with the new skills Toni has gained, and are grateful to Keyline for their support by sponsoring a kit, which helps Toni to provide that all-important initial treatment to patients.”

SNCR is always on the lookout for new members. Toni explains the benefits to local people and also her own personal development.

“Yes, it can be nerve-wracking attending a patient, especially when you first start, but the feeling that you’re doing something positive for your local community and potentially saving lives is incredible.

“I used to be someone who panicked in a crisis, but being a first responder has helped me become calm and collected in such situations. It’s made me more resilient, I’m a whole new person. Please consider joining the team, it’s an amazing opportunity!”

Keyline, who employs over 700 people is no stranger to helping the community, having previously partnered with Prostate Cancer UK among other organisations, combining colleague fundraising and donations with donations from its generous customers and suppliers.

Jamie Pilbin, Regional Sales Director for East & South Midlands at Keyline says: “We are always eager to support the charitable endeavours of our staff. Toni and her work with South Northants Community Responders is a shining example of the culture we like to encourage here at Keyline, and we’re honoured that we could lend a helping hand. ”

To learn more about the ways in which Keyline are helping to deliver positive change to the community, visit www.keyline.co.uk.