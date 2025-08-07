New pilot to help people onto NHS career path

People from communities in Central Northamptonshire and North Northamptonshire will be among those supported onto the NHS career ladder, as part of the Government’s Plan for Change

The government has confirmed a new pilot to support an initial 1,000 people nationally from groups or areas worst hit by unemployment into careers in the health service.

Central Northamptonshire and North Northamptonshire will benefit from the scheme - with an aim to get unemployed young people - those Not in Education or Employment (NEET), Care Experienced Young People and those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) in the area into work.

Backed by £5 million nationally, the new pilot programme will teach important skills to support a move into the health and care sector and offer vital qualifications to ensure success. Alongside support with job applications and preparing for interviews, participants will have the opportunity to undertake a work placement with a local health and care employer.

Individuals could then move into much needed roles like nursing support and pharmacy support roles, supporting our move to neighbourhood health and kickstarting exciting, long-term careers within health and care.

Mentors and youth ambassadors will support people into health and care jobs, with the help of job centres and local charities – boosting the local workforce and supporting patients.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “For too long, working class people have been boxed out of working in the NHS. As the largest employer in lots of towns around the country, the NHS should be acting as an engine of growth and employment within the very communities it serves.

“The 10 Year Health Plan is committed to tackling health inequalities – and we are hitting the ground running, making sure people in Central Northamptonshire and North Northamptonshire , no matter their background, have a way out of the inactivity trap.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are delivering an NHS fit for the future and offering a ladder out of poverty and into work.”

Toby Sanders, Chief Executive of NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board, said: “As a Widening Access Demonstrator site, we will continue to engage and motivate local communities, especially youth unemployment for those aged 16 to 30 and individuals with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND); as the evidence shows that the connection between health and employment positively influence health outcomes.

“This initiative enhances our links between health, social care, education, and job centres to improve neighbourhood health and employment results in our communities.”

This comes as the 10 Year Health Plan, launched earlier in the summer outlined how billions of pounds will be allocated to areas that need the NHS most and transform the health service into a force for social mobility and local prosperity.

Boosting the health of local communities through the 10 Year Health Plan is as much about this Government's growth mission as it is its health mission, and the move will help bring economic growth to areas across the nation which are most in need.