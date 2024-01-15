New partnership offers better health and wellbeing for Corby residents

People living with long-term health, or medical conditions can now be referred to Active In Motion (A.I.M) at Adrenaline Alley in Corby for a personalised wellbeing programme to improve their condition.

A.I.M, a newly launched cutting-edge health and wellbeing centre, has partnered with the Northamptonshire Activity on Referral scheme (AOR). The AOR scheme aims to increase the activity levels for those living with a condition to improve their health in a safe, structured and supportive environment.

The new service will be launched at A.I.M from 22 January 2024. The service will provide a 12-week introduction to exercise, which includes health screening and advice from a qualified exercise professional. Participants will also benefit from a tailored person-centred programme, which includes analysis on habit changing, nutrition guidance and body composition testing.

Jackie Browne, Strategic Director at Northamptonshire Sport, said:

“We are delighted Active In Motion has joined the Activity on Referral (AOR) Scheme in Corby. The gym is part of Adrenaline Alley and the facilities are unique to the county and provide a different offer to the other 14 gyms that currently offer AOR in Northamptonshire.

"The power-assisted equipment will be especially beneficial for older adults and those with reduced mobility and disabilities. I’m looking forward to working with the team at A.I.M to support more people to be physically active and improve their health around the Corby area.”

“The Activity on Referral Scheme has been delivered in the county for many years. The number of participants involved in the scheme has increased considerably over the last two years, supporting a range of physical and mental health conditions. In addition to A.I.M, we have four other gyms joining the scheme over the next couple of months, which will support those living in the Kettering, Wellingborough and Moulton areas of Northamptonshire.”

Gary McQuade, Centre Manager at Active In Motion, said:

“We are really excited to be launching the Activity on Referral Scheme at our facilities, which complements our existing work and vision for the centre. The facilities have only been open four months and we’ve been delighted with the level of interest to date, not only from both individuals but also groups and other organisations.

"This is the only facility of its kind in Northamptonshire due to our provision of 12 state-of-the-art power-assisted exercise machines. These machines have undergone extensive research and development to make a genuine impact on health and wellbeing for all ages and abilities”.

Active In Motion will launch the Activity on Referral Scheme on 22 January 2024. Anyone interested in finding out more can attend an Open Day on Saturday 20th January (8am – 4pm) at A.I.M to have a look around the facilities, meet the staff and find out more about how the scheme will operate.

To register your interest contact: Gary McQuade [email protected].

Call: 01536 216870

For more information about A.I.M visit the Active in Motion website.