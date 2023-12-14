New partnership is exciting step forward for NHS trusts and University of Leicester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust have entered into a formal partnership with the University of Leicester to help deliver more benefits to their local health populations.

The partnership will build on the current relationship between the organisations to further develop the medical teaching, training, and health sciences research they provide to health professionals.

Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust and Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust have worked in a group arrangement since 2021 and worked together on a range of initiatives and quality improvement work, including working with the University of Leicester on various teaching programmes.

The new partnership with the University will strengthen their existing relationship, and the trusts will become Associate University Trusts, the first step towards the two trusts acquiring University Teaching Hospital status in the future.

Angela Hillery, Joint Chief Executive of Leicestershire Partnership Trust and Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is an exciting step forward in our collaboration with the University of Leicester and will help us to build on the existing teaching programmes across Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust and Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

“The new partnership will also help us to create centres of academic excellence, grow our innovation and build upon our reputation as excellent teaching and research delivery organisations.

“To recognise this change and further partnership the Leicestershire Partnership and Northamptonshire Healthcare Group will become the Leicestershire Partnership and Northamptonshire Healthcare Associate University Group.

“This is an exciting first step in our journey to achieving University Teaching Hospital status and we look forward to working closely with the University to help improve the care we provide to our patients and service users.”

Professor Tom Robinson, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Head of the College of Life Sciences and Dean of Medicine and Professor of Stroke Medicine at the University of Leicester, said: “It is widely accepted that a close interaction between a University and the local NHS can play an important role in enhancing the performance of both partners in a way that is greater than the contributions of either partner in isolation.

“Given the current challenges facing both the University and Healthcare sectors, there has never been a more important time for such a relationship to flourish, and all organisations have re-confirmed their commitment to the relationship and its strategic importance.

