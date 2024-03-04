News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

New Mother’s Day poll shows that 54 per cent of Midland mums kept their pregnancy journey a secret

A YouGov poll released ahead of Mother’s Day has revealed that 54 per cent of mums in the Midlands didn’t share their own journey to becoming a parent with their own mum . Commissioned by UK pregnancy charity Tommy’s as part of its We See A Mum campaign, the poll which collected responses from the East and West Midlands revealed ‘embarrassment’, it being ‘too personal’ and ‘not having that type of relationship with their mum’ as the top reasons for keeping the journey a secret.
By Sarah WallaceContributor
Published 4th Mar 2024, 16:34 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 16:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The survey is part of the charity’s Mother’s Day campaign We See A Mum to highlight the different ways people become parents, the struggles faced by some and the complex range of emotions triggered by their experiences.

The charity launched the campaign in 2022 to recognise all mums, wherever they are on their pregnancy journey, and aims to encourage people to talk more openly about different paths to parenthood.

The poll also highlighted that:

YouGovYouGov
YouGov
Most Popular
  • 36 per cent of Midlands Adults agreed that we should talk more about people’s different experiences of becoming a parent.
  • 31 per cent of mums in the Midlands find Mother’s Day too commercial.
  • 14 per cent of mums from the Midlands find the day difficult as there are too many expectations.
  • 43 per cent of mums from the Midlands expressed happiness when thinking about Mother's Day.
  • 61 per cent of mums from the Midlands first felt like a parent when they held their baby in their arms and 12 per cent felt like a mum when they had a positive test pregnancy test.

Kath Abrahams, Tommy’s Chief Executive said:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our poll suggests that sadly, many mums in the Midlands find it difficult to share their journey to parenthood, even with their own mum. At the same time, many of those who took part said we should be able to talk more openly about experiences such as baby loss and difficulties conceiving.

We See A Mum was created to capture different moments from different journeys, from the joyous to the devastating. Our message is that all mums should feel able to share their story and know they will be supported, whatever challenges and losses they have been through or are going through.

“Every experience should be recognised, and every mum celebrated and supported, from the moment they feel like a parent. For some, that’s when they hold their baby in their arms. For others, it’s when they see a positive pregnancy test.

“Whenever it happens, no mum should have to hide that precious moment. At Tommy’s, we see a mum, and we’re here to support you.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To speak to a Tommy’s midwife about any aspect of your pregnancy, or if you need support and advice following a pregnancy loss, contact the team at [email protected]. You can also call them for free on 0800 014 7800 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm).

Related topics:West Midlands