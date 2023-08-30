A state-of-the-art private hospital facility on the edge of Kettering has welcomed its first patients.

Glendon Wood Hospital, just off the A43 near the ‘hamburger’ roundabout, opened earlier this month with new diagnostic services and two operating theatres.

It also has an endoscopy unit and outpatient consulting rooms alongside a radiology department including digital mammography, static CT and MRI, X-ray and ultrasound.

Run by Ramsay Health Care UK, it will provide services for NHS and private patients and alleviate the increased demand on local hospital services. Glendon Wood Hospital, funded by Assura, was developed to provide an extension of services offered at Woodland Hospital, which is just under four miles away.

Lisa Powell, operations director at Ramsay Health Care UK, said: “Woodland Hospital plays a major role within the Northamptonshire community and the additional surgical and diagnostic capacity provided by Glendon Wood Hospital will allow Ramsay Health Care UK to continue to provide much needed support for the local healthcare system.”

The day-case facility has also created new jobs with about 150 roles in nursing, nursing support, clinical, administration and support services

Paul Warwick, director of sustainability and projects at Assura, said: “We are delighted to see this – our 101st development – reach completion and open to patients in Kettering.