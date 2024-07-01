New home care service arrives in Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Bluebird Care home care service has opened in the Wellingborough region, meaning that more people in the East of England can choose to stay at home to receive care and support.

The team behind Bluebird Care Wellingborough bring a wealth of experience having supported over 2,500 people since 2013 in the East of England across their services in Cambridge, Bedford, Huntingdon, New Market and Fenland.

Now, the home care provider will expand into Wellingborough and serve the city and nearby areas including Rushden, Higham Ferres, Raunds, Irchester, Finedon, Burton Latimer, Kettering, Desborough and surrounding villages.

Already employing over 100 care experts across their services, Bluebird Care Wellingborough will create 20 new jobs in the local area as well as providing the community with more choice and control when it comes to important care decisions.

Bluebird Care Wellingborough Care Experts

The home care team will bring a range of care services to the Wellingborough area, including companionship and befriending visits for people looking for a bit of support, right through to personal care and live-in care for those seeking support at this level.

The new Wellingborough service will be overseen by Principal Directors Carolyn & Keith Dailey, who boast over 10 years of experience with Bluebird Care. They first begun their journey with Bluebird Care Newmarket & Fenland, during which time they demonstrated incredible leadership and an acute understanding of quality care. As a result, the franchise grew into a large and successful home care provider, most recently earning them the prestigious Gold Award for Business of the Year at the Small to Medium Enterprise (SME) Ely Business Awards this year.

In 2019, Carolyn and Keith took over the ownership of Bluebird Care Cambridge, and in 2022 they acquired Bluebird Care Bedford, expanding the areas in which they provide care to people with a range of different care and support needs. This has once again been a success, with the now established home care provider recognised for their outstanding care offering across Cambridge, and making the acquisition of Bluebird Care Huntingdon possible earlier this year.

Leading the day-to-day running of the expert care team at the new home care service will be Amreet Dhillon, Care Director. Amreet has been a part of the Bluebird Care team for ten years, having progressed from a Care Assistant to Deputy Care Manager and now Care Director. Amreet is joined by new Marketing Director, Emily Orbell who will oversee business relations. Emily brings with her a decade of experience and will advocate for the new care service to ensure that everybody knows their options when it comes to care and support.

Carolyn Dailey, Principal Director at Bluebird Care Wellingborough, said: