New GP Partners join Lakeside Corby

The team at Corby Lakeside has been boosted by the addition of six new GP Partners over the past three months.

Doctors Girish Kakade and Jaspreet Sohal were salaried GPs who enjoyed working at the practice so much they wanted to become Partners while Doctors Saurabh Obeja, Ayeshah Ali, Moksudul Ali and Chikosolu Obidoa are all new. Their knowledge and specialisms will help shape the healthcare and clinics delivered locally and they bring a significant contribution to the now 21-strong GP Partner team. Dr Kakade said: ‘I started my journey at Lakeside as a trainee GP and, after completing my training, transitioned into a salaried GP role. Over the years, Corby has become integral party of my professional life. I have developed a deep connection with this community, and I believe that becoming a partner at Lakeside will enable me to contribute meaningfully to the people I have come to know and care for. It bring me immense joy and pride to be part of the Lakeside team.’ Dr Obeja said: ‘I have felt so welcomed at Lakeside ever since joining. There is such a strong team spirit amongst all the staff, both medical and non-medical, with patient care at the heart of it all. I hope to be an integral part of this ever growing family.’ Dr Moksudul Ali said: ‘Several of my friends are already Partners here, and they were instrumental in encouraging me to join them. Their enthusiasm, along with the friendly and supportive environment at Lakeside, made my decision easy.’ Dr Obidoa said: ‘I wanted to come to Corby as I wanted to become part of a ‘family’ practice with a lot of patients and Lakeside is that. The bonus is that there is a research unit and it just felt like if you had to be a GP Partner anywhere this is the right place to be.’ Lakeside Chair, Dr Sanjay Gadhia, who is also a GP Partner at Corby, said; ‘The team here is thrilled to have welcomed so many talented and enthusiastic doctors to our team over the past three months and our patients have been giving our newest GP Partners great feedback.'