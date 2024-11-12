New community project to help bereaved children in Northamptonshire
As project lead, I am a mum to two boys aged 5 and 3. We unfortunately lost their dad to suicide in April.
The months following have been extremely difficult. As an adult, it is hard enough to understand grief. The children have had minimal support. We believe children are resilient but it is known that childhood bereavement can affect later emotional wellbeing.
We have created this project with the aim to fill the gap for bereaved children and their families. With the hope to provide support through focus groups, activities for children and memory-making activities, all whilst ensuring healthy conversations are being had around grief.
We are in early stages of development and research is being carried out through a short form to gather crucial statistics into the circumstances around child bereavement
For more information or if there are any questions please email: [email protected]
We are also interested in talking with venues for potential groups, and other services for collaboration.
Let's help our children grow through grief together.