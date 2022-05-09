New chief executive for Lakeside Healthcare

Jessica Bawden

A group which runs GP surgeries across the region including Corby’s super-practice has appointed a new chief executive.

Lakeside Healthcare has announced Jessica Bawden will take up the post in September, overseeing a partnership of eight GP practices across Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire.

They include Corby’s Lakeside practice as well as Headlands Surgey in Kettering and Oundle Medical Practice.

Jessica has worked in the NHS for 15 years, most recently as director of primary care, medicines optimisation and out of hospital urgent care for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group. Previously she was the organisation’s director of corporate affairs with responsibilities including communications, IT, engagement, organisational development, corporate governance and HR.

She said: "All the roles I have held in the past have been around campaigning for change and improvements for services or, within the NHS, delivering better care for people. I always want a job where you can make a real difference and that is why my new role at Lakeside is so exciting. I have been a commissioner for a long time, so this will bring me much closer to clinicians on the front line, and also to patients.

"Lakeside is a well established organisation with a strong partnership arrangement and committed staff. The combination of individual practices, supported by a central team, offers a resilient and agile structure. Together we will ensure that all the partners and staff have the same vision, that everybody understands what Lakeside’s plans are, both operationally and strategically and that our patients have a good experience of care. I want to give our team the support to deliver their plans and ensure they continue to be proud of what they do.

"I plan to be out and about, talking to people, including patient groups, MPs, councillors and stakeholders, finding where the issues are and dealing with them. I want to show people all the good things that Lakeside already does, and what innovations and improvements can be made in the future.”