New boss for Kettering hospice trust

Philip Talbot

Kettering' s Cransley Hospice Trust has announced Philip Talbot as its new chief executive.

Philip previously spent 12 years successfully leading an Age UK brand partner in the midlands, playing an instrumental role in its development and supporting vulnerable people in the health and care environment.

He took up his role this week, succeeding Peter Kelby who retired from the trust after seven years at the helm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip said: “I am delighted to be joining Cransley Hospice Trust at such an exciting time for the organisation and look forward to playing an instrumental role in driving the support and development of end of life care in north Northamptonshire.”

Trust chairman Paul Humphrey said: “Following a rigorous process involving a high quality field of candidates, we are very pleased that Philip has accepted the role.

£Philip brings a wealth of experience and I look forward to him joining the charity and this next exciting phase of Cransley Hospice Trust's development.”

Cransley Hospice provides specialist end-of-life care both at its Kettering base in London Road and to patients in their own home through their ‘hospice at home’ service.

The care they provide is jointly funded by the charity and by the NHS through Northamptonshire Clinical Commissioning Group.