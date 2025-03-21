Myth busting: The truth about cataracts

Comments attributed to Dr Moemen Elnawawy, ophthalmic surgeon for CHEC.

Cataracts are one of the most common reasons for vision loss in adults – but they’re also one of the most misunderstood eye conditions. To mark World Optometry Day (23rd March 2025), CHEC, a community healthcare provider which delivers specialist ophthalmology services in partnership with the NHS, has shared this myth buster to help anyone looking into cataracts to sift fact from fiction:

Myth 1: Cataracts are growths on the eye

This is one of the most common misconceptions. A cataract is not a growth on the eyeball, but the clouding of the eye lens. It happens when the transparent proteins in the lens lose their elasticity and begin to clump together. Over time, the clump builds up – and this causes vision problems.

Myth 2: Cataracts only affect the elderly

Around half of all adults will have developed cataracts by the age of 80. However, although age is certainly the biggest contributor to cataracts, they can also affect younger people and even babies can develop them. Cataracts can also be caused by lifestyle and other health conditions, eye injuries and genetic disorders – not to mention smoking and diabetes.

Myth 3: Cataracts spread from one eye to the other

Cataracts don’t spread from one eye to the other. Cataracts develop independently in each eye, and there’s no way for them to transmit between the two. And while they often develop in both eyes around the same time, this isn’t always the case.

Myth 4: The only symptom of cataracts is blurry vision

Blurred vision is just one of several ways cataracts can affect eyesight. They can also distort how light passes through the lens, leading to halos around lights, changes in colour perception, double vision, and increased glare – particularly at night. This heightened glare often makes night driving difficult for those with cataracts.

Myth 5: Cataracts need to be ‘ripe’ before you can operate

Thanks to significant advancements in technology, cataract surgery has come a long way. Previously, cataracts had to be quite advanced (or ‘ripe) before they could be surgically removed. Today, we can operate at a much earlier stage, often before you even notice significant vision changes. This offers greater choice in treatment options and frequently leads to better outcomes.

Myth 6: Cataract removal is difficult and time consuming

Cataract surgery is recognised as one of the safest and most frequently performed procedures globally. Typically performed under local or topical anaesthetic, the surgery itself usually takes just 10-15 minutes, allowing patients to return home within a few hours. At CHEC, our experienced surgeons in Northampton routinely complete up to 20 cataract removals in a single day!

Myth 7: Cataract surgery is painful

Cataract surgery is typically a comfortable procedure. Upon arrival, you’ll receive fast-acting eye drops to numb your eye, ensuring a pain-free experience. You might experience some mild aching or a gritty sensation for a few days afterward, but this usually subsides quickly and can be easily managed with over-the-counter pain relief like paracetamol.

Myth 8: Cataract surgery has a long recovery period

Recovery after cataract surgery is typically quick, with most people able to resume their normal daily activities within 24 hours. While some initial blurriness is normal, your vision should improve rapidly. At CHEC, we recommend avoiding strenuous activities for about a week to allow for optimal healing.

Myth 9: Cataract surgery makes you short-sighted

This isn’t true. In fact, cataract surgery offers the significant benefit of correcting refractive errors such as near-sightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. By replacing the clouded lens with a precisely chosen intraocular lens (IOL), patients often experience a dramatic improvement in vision and may even become less reliant on glasses or contact lenses.

Myth 10: Cataract surgery removes floaters

Cataract surgery involves the removal of the eye lens and the insertion of a new one. ‘Floaters’ are imperfections in the vitreous gel that fills almost the entire eyeball. This gel is located behind the human lens, so cataract surgery won’t correct floaters. In fact, if you have floaters before surgery, they may become more noticeable afterwards so ensure you seek the advice of your eye care professional about how this might impact you.

