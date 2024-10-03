MP opens NHS cataract clinic giving local people choice and convenience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A brand-new ophthalmic clinic has opened in Leicester dedicated purely to providing NHS cataract surgery for patients across Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and the wider East Midlands region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newly elected MP for Mid Leicestershire, Peter Bedford, visited the Meridian Business Park clinic to meet the local team, tour the brand-new facility and cut the ribbon to officially open the clinic.

He said: “I am honoured to have opened this new clinic, supporting the NHS locally and helping to ease the pressure on cataract waiting lists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The investment that Optegra has made in Leicestershire will help local people access this sight-saving surgery more quickly, and at great convenience.

Leicester MP Peter Bedford cuts the ribbon

“From touring the clinic today, I can see that patients who are referred here will be experiencing the highest quality facilities with excellent patient care and impressive outcomes.”

Optegra Eye Clinic Leicester will provide timely, convenient care for thousands of people. With one in three adults being diagnosed with cataract there is a lot of demand for treatment. While people suffer cloudy vision, glare from lights and sometimes experienced blur and even double vision, the only treatment is a procedure where the clouded lens of the eye is replaced with a synthetic vision, restoring clear, sharp vision.

The new clinic is part of Optegra Eye Health Care, a network of specialist eye hospitals and clinics across the UK and Europe that provide cataract and vision correction procedures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Armitage, NHS Director for Optegra Eye Health Care, said: “Over the past couple of years we have been expanding our NHS cataract treatments by opening a series of new clinics around the country. Our leading surgeons are supported with eye care specialists to provide excellent outcomes.

“Leicester now joins Nottingham as one of our key locations in the East Midlands. We are delighted to be supporting existing ophthalmic services in the area and working with the NHS to substantially reduce waiting times throughout the region.

“At this new clinic we are able to commit to treatment within just four-six weeks of referral, giving patients more choice in their treatment journey and allowing access to short wait times.

“Cataract patients simply need to ask their optician or GP to refer them to Optegra Eye Clinic Leicester and we look forward to welcoming them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clinic will feature latest surgical equipment and patients will benefit from five-star surroundings for their consultation and treatment. The clinic is also providing new jobs for local people, both administrative and clinical.

Clinic Manager Jess Stokes, who is also managing Optegra’s Nottingham clinic, said: “It is great to make an impact on multiple people at the same time in a clinic setting and I am excited to be part of the new team, as we develop together and grow this fantastic new facility.

“I’m looking forward to bringing great patient care, delivering Optegra’s values to the local community and demonstrating to local optometrists how we can support them and their patients.”

Surgeon Magdalena Edington has worked with Optegra since 2023 and is now joining the Leicester clinic to lead on all NHS cataract surgeries. She said: “I was first drawn to ophthalmology because restoring someone’s sight is one of the most rewarding experiences. I find the skill and precision required to perform surgery on an organ as small as the eye fascinating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also love the fact that every case is different and challenging in its own way; there is something new to learn every day. When patients say that their surgery has been ‘life-changing’, it really is such a humbling yet gratifying experience.”

The full address is Optegra Eye Clinic Leicester, Ground floor, Meridian Business Park, 6 Dominus Way, Leicester LE19 1RP

To find out more visit: www.optegra.com/leicester

Optegra Eye Clinic Leicester is part of Optegra Eye Health Care, a specialist provider of ophthalmic services. Established in 2007, it has completed over one million eye procedures from its 40 eye hospitals and clinics across the UK, Czech Republic and Poland.

Optegra brings together leading-edge research, medical expertise and state-of-the-art surgical equipment. It performs more than 100,000 treatments annually, both private and publicly funded. Its top ophthalmic surgeons are renowned for their areas of expertise, offering excellent clinical outcomes and great patient service.