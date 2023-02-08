Motorbike group set to host big Easter egg hunts for children at Northampton and Kettering hospitals

A local motorbike group is riding out to both Northampton and Kettering General Hospital this Spring to deliver a big Easter surprise to the children’s wards.

The Rising Sun Riders will be hosting two big Easter egg hunts for the children staying at both NGH and KGH on Sunday, April 2.

One of the organisers, Shane Shaw, said: “We all know it can be a difficult time in hospital, especially for children, so we want to bring some smiles to these children's faces this Easter.”

The Rising Sun Riders at their 2022 Santa Run.

The Northamptonshire-based motorcycle group regularly comes together to raise money for charity.

The Rising Sun Riders put on a Santa Run every year, where they ride through Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Northampton dressed up as Santa Claus dropping off presents to children’s homes and food banks.

They can be hired for funeral escorts, birthday surprises, prom escorts and more - all free of charge with the condition that a donation is made to the Air Ambulance service.

Shane said: “The group is made up of many bikers whose main aim is to share our passion for motorcycles and to raise money for charity along the way - also to spread some cheer in the community.”

In order to pull off the big Easter egg surprise at NGH and KGH, the Rising Sun Riders are collecting donations of chocolate eggs from the community. Six donation stations have been set up across Northamptonshire so far.

Here are the donation stations set up so far:

- Russell James Window and Doors - Britannia Road, Kettering, Monday - Friday, 8am - 4pm.

- Amy Barton - 13 Wollaston Road, Irchester, NN29 7DA

- Nationwide, Market Street, Wellingborough, NN8 1AL

- The Galleria (in the Churchill Way car park), High Street, Burton Latimer, NN15 5LA - Tuesday 9am-2.30pm, Wednesday 9am-2.30pm and 5pm-9pm, Thursday 9am-2.30pm, Friday and Saturday 9am-5pm.

- Crescent Community Centre, Laburnum Crescent, Kettering, NN16 9PH - Monday to Friday 9am-12pm.

- Wickes, Rhosili Road, Brackmills, Northampton - contact Shane Shaw before dropping off donations there so collection can be arranged.