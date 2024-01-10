Mother (58) and son (21) are helping the local community to improve their fitness and lose weight.

Offering classes in Corby, Great Oakley Village Hall: on Thursday, 10am; Corby Beanfield Community Centre: 10am, Tuesday; Kettering, Crescent Community Centre: Wednesday, 10am; Barton Seagrave Village Hall, Monday, 11.30am; Northampton, The Pastures Community Centre, Monday, 9.30am.

Age, ability or disability should never be a problem when improving fitness says Sharon Weston, retired nurse and trained dancer.

We at slim-active.co.uk, tailor exercise to suit all of our clients offering high and low impact. It's all about having fun, finding an activity where you don't realise how hard you are working. We offer aerobic dance exercise to all types of music, it just needs a good beat. Music is so motivational.

My son Kieran Weston had just finished his sport fitness course, so I thought why not start a business together. I concentrate of the aerobics/dance and Kieran does the HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training). We have been described as the A team! We do get on incredibly well and complement each other. We realise though it's quite unusual to have a mother and son combo.

Two years later, we currently help 80 ladies a week, of all abilities from the super fit to those recovering from illness and maybe chair bound.

We are looking to expand our business and help even more people. We have a number of success stories. See our website slim-active.co.uk for testimonials.