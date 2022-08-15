Mental health charity launches new community services across Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mental health charity has launched two new community services in Northampton and Wellingborough.

The Northampton project, has now opened its new community hub next to the Mind offices in Regent Square.

The projects aim to connect service users to the different activities, groups, and organisations in the community to help build independence and confidence.

The Mind hub in Northampton.

So far, the charity has signposted service users to volunteering opportunities through voluntary impact to help them gain experience for getting back into work, family budgeting courses run by the council, activity groups such as street fit by Northampton Saints, music and arts organisations, which work particularly with people who have mental illness and learning difficulties and more.

In Wellingborough, signposting individuals to various community organisations has started, with The Victoria Centre for Tai Chi, a snooker hall and volunteer services such as the air ambulance shop.

Service user Martin said: “I came to Mind to get help as I didn't have purpose in life any longer and also wanted to see if I could get some help with anything which would get me out socialising. With Mind’s help I have overcome my depression and I also have various voluntary projects on the verge of starting up, as well as a snooker hall I go to in my spare time.”

The Isebrook project in Wellingborough.

Isebrook Hospital is also a part of the Wellingborough scheme, working with Groundworks to help renovate and maintain the Isebrook hospital gardens.

This green project provides individuals access to a green space and helps them to learn new skills.