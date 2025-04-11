Managing Chronic Pain - invitation to free health event

The Chronic Pain team at KGH Claire Ayre, Mary Coleman, Beccy Best, Dr Nick Roberts, Lyn Johnson, and Anna Carter

Find out ways of helping to relieve chronic pain

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A chance to learn more about how to manage chronic pain will be available at an event arranged by Kettering General Hospital’s Public Governors.

The event, called Managing Chronic Pain is on Tuesday, April 22, from 2-3pm on Microsoft Teams - please contact Governor and Member Lead, Sue Broome, [email protected] for a link and details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is part of the series called Your Health Matters, run by KGH Governors, that aims to help demystify common health conditions and provide practical tips.

The event will help anyone living with chronic pain, providing an opportunity to hear what types of treatment can help the many people living with this daily.

KGH Chronic Pain Sister Lyn Johnson said: “Managing Chronic Pain is an event designed to help people understand the different types of support and treatment available to help them manage their condition on a day-to-day basis.

“Whether that is learning to re-programme their body, injections, medications and holistic therapies, such as, acupuncture, TENS and external Pain Education sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is often something that can help people. It’s not a quick fix but you are not alone. Come along and listen/ask questions and we will do our best to help.”

Lyn will be joined by Deputy Sister Mary Coleman and Deputy Sister Rebecca Best from KGH’s Pain Management Clinic.

To register your interest in attending or to receive the event recording please email KGH’s Governor and Member Lead, [email protected].People can submit a specific question beforehand, and speakers will try to address these during the event, also some questions will also be taken at the event depending on time.