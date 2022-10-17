Two charities have joined forces to offer improved support for deaf people living with cancer in Northamptonshire.

Macmillan Cancer Support and Self Help UK are teaming up and have created the Macmillan Deaf Cancer Support Project, which will offer one-on-one emotional and practical support remotely in British Sign Language (BSL) through trained deaf volunteers.

The two-year pilot will also support carers, including deaf people who are supporting a hearing person with cancer.

The charities will be offering emotional and practical support to deaf people living with cancer in Northamptonshire.

The project will also give deaf people with cancer access to virtual peer support groups and provide advocacy support in complex cases. A website tailored to the needs of deaf people with cancer will provide information in BSL.

Elaine Wilson Macmillan head of partnerships in the East Midlands said: “Being diagnosed with cancer can be a frightening experience and it is unacceptable that Deaf people do not have equal access to vital support.

“We will do whatever it takes to change this so we can be there for everyone living with cancer.

“This new partnership with Self Help UK will ensure that anyone facing a cancer diagnosis in the deaf community can access emotional and practical support when they need it most.”

The pandemic highlighted a number of barriers to accessing cancer information and support for the Deaf community in the region. This included lack of interpreters at some medical appointments and a shortage of cancer information in BSL.

Simon Calvert is managing director of Self Help UK. He added: “It’s fantastic that Macmillan are continuing to fund Self Help UK’s team of Deaf staff and volunteers.

“It will allow us to further develop this ground-breaking Deaf Cancer Support Project.

“We are excited to be able to extend this initiative across the UK and to make a real impact on the quality of support provided to the Deaf community.”

To find out more about the Macmillan Deaf Cancer Support Project or access support visit www.selfhelp.org.uk/deafcancersupport or email [email protected]