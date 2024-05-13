Local chef celebrates 10 years of service with Brampton View Care Home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A chef at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton has received a prestigious 10 Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 10 years.

Marta, now second chef, started at Barchester in 2014 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Marta has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mo Masedi, General Manager of Brampton View Care Home said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Marta. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Brampton View when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Marta!”

Chef Marta - 10 Year Service Celebration